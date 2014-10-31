Red Cross looking for blood donations - Tucson News Now

Red Cross looking for blood donations

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood this summer. 

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App – a faster, more convenient way to schedule and manage donation appointments, especially for donors on the go. The app also allows users to track donation histories, earn rewards and invite others to join them on a lifesaving team. The app is free and available for download in app stores. 

PIMA COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Tucson

  • 5/26/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree Reid Park, 445 S Alvernon Way
  • 5/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Tucson Chapel - Church of Christ, 4635 S Park Ave
  • 5/27/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Curacao, 3390 S. 6th Ave
  • 5/27/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., AMVETS Post 770, 3015 S. Kinney Rd
  • 5/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., New Life Church of God, 504 W Nebraska St.
  • 5/28/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Tucson, 601 E Ft. Lowell
  • 5/30/2017: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pima County Library Miller-Golf Links, 9640 E Golf Links Rd
  • 5/30/2017: 3 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Masonic Lodge Oasis, 450 N Pantano
  • 5/30/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Saint Elizabeth of Hungary, 140 W. Speedway Blvd., Suite 100
  • 5/31/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Tucson American Legion Post 36, 5845 E. 22nd Street
  • 5/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., NaranTuda, 5681 N Swan Rd
  • 5/31/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Tucson City Hall, 255 W. Alameda St.
  • 5/31/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
  • 6/2/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, 5255 E Williams Circle, Suite 5000
  • 6/2/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Pima County Library Murphy Wilmot, 530 N Wilmot Rd
  • 6/3/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Eckstrom Columbus Library, 4350 E 22nd Street
  • 6/3/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., del Lago Golf Club, 14155 E Via Rancho Del Lago
  • 6/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., The Holy Way Presbyterian Church, 4040 S. Bilbray Ave
  • 6/4/2017: 7:45 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Cyril of Alexandria Catholic Church, 4725 E. Pima St.
  • 6/6/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., UA Veteran's Center, 1303 E. University Blvd.
  • 6/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
  • 6/6/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., IBM Building, 9000 S Rita Road
  • 6/7/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Public Works Building, 201 N. Stone Ave
  • 6/8/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., US Federal Court House, 405 W.Congress
  • 6/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 11 a.m., Sun City Oro Valley Activity Center, 1495 E. Rancho Vistoso Blvd.
  • 6/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Larry H Miller Jeep Tucson, 7800 E. 22nd Street
  • 6/10/2017: 7 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., Tucson Estates Complex Building, 5900 W. Western Way Circle
  • 6/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 1940 East Adams St.
  • 6/11/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1300 N. Greasewood Road
  • 6/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arizona Restaurant Supply Inc, 6077 N Travel Center Drive
  • 6/12/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Casino Del Sol, 5655 W Valencia Road
  • 6/13/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tucson Chinese Cultural Center, 1288 West River Rd
  • 6/13/2017: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Carondelet Saint Marys Hospital, 1601 W. St. Mary's Road
  • 6/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., University of Arizona Main Library, 1510 E. University Blvd.
  • 6/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chick-fil-A at Oracle Road, 4585 N. Oracle Road
  • 6/15/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Jim Click Automotive Corporate Campus, 780 W. Competition Rd.
  • 6/15/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Arconic Fastening Systems, 3724 E. Columbia St.

Vail

  • 6/10/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Vail  American Legion Post 109, 15921 S. Houghton Rd

Sahuarita

  • 6/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Police Department, 315 W. Sahuarita Rd

Green Valley

  • 5/26/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., La Posada, 388 E. Morningside Rd
  • 6/5/2017: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Elks Lodge BPOE 2592, 2951 S Camino Mercado

Broadway Blood Donation Center - 7135 E Broadway Blvd.

  • Monday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 10 .a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 
  • Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center - 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

  • Monday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Friday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

COCHISE COUNTY DONATION SITES: 
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY DONATION SITES: 

Sells

  • 6/1/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Tohono O'odham Utility, Highway 86, Milepost 112

Sonoita

  • 6/14/2017: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Sonoita Elgin Fire Station, 3173 Highway 83


Donors may also visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to learn more about the donation process and to make an appointment. 

How to donate blood - Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
