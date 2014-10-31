Red Cross looking for blood donations

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App – a faster, more convenient way to schedule and manage donation appointments, especially for donors on the go.

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App – a faster, more convenient way to schedule and manage donation appointments, especially for donors on the go.

A study that taped visits between doctors and cancer patients finds that most doctors did not discuss the cost of care and spent less than two minutes on it when they did.