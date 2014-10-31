Red Cross looking for blood donations as it faces a critical shortage

The HIV-positive man worked at four Maryland schools as a teacher's aide and track coach.

All eligible blood donors are encouraged to give blood this summer.

The American Red Cross is facing a critical blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for eligible blood and platelet donors of all blood types to give now and help save lives.

“It’s crucial that people donate now to meet the needs of patients every day and to be prepared for emergencies that require significant volumes of donated blood,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director, Red Cross Blood Services in a news release. “Every day, blood and platelet donors can help save lives, and right now these heroes are needed to give as soon as possible.”

Appointments can be made through the Red Cross Blood Donor App – a faster, more convenient way to schedule and manage donation appointments, especially for donors on the go. The app also allows users to track donation histories, earn rewards and invite others to join them on a lifesaving team. The app is free and available for download in app stores.

PIMA COUNTY DONATION SITES:

Tucson

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Jim Click Automotive, 6244 E 22nd Street

7/6/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Cadden Community Management, 1870 W Prince Road

7/6/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Walgreens, 7800 N. Cortaro Rd

7/7/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Northwest Hospital Administration, 6200 N. La Cholla Blvd.

7/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 8845 N. Silverbell Road

7/8/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Serenity Baptist Church, 15501 W. Ajo Highway

7/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, 250 W Speedway

7/9/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Highland Market, 525 N Highland Ave.

7/11/2017: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter, 2916 E. Broadway Blvd.

7/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Omni Tucson National Resort, 2727 W. Club Dr.

7/13/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Texas Instruments, 5411 E. Williams Blvd.

7/13/2017: 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., University of Arizona Poetry Center Behind UA Development Program, 1524 E Helen Street.

7/13/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Tucson Police Station, 270 S. Stone Ave

7/14/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., El Rio Golf Course, 1400 W Speedway Blvd

7/15/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Safeway, 9050 E. Valencia Rd.

7/16/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 5150 N. Valley View

7/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., Saint Josephs Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd.

7/16/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1800 S. Kolb Road

7/17/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BRAKEmax Corporate, LLC, 2910 N. Swan Rd. Ste 110

7/18/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Supply One, 6874 S. Palo Verde

7/18/2017: 9:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m., Pima Medical Institute, 3350 E. Grant Rd

7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., University of Arizona Police Department, 1852 East First Street

7/19/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pima Community College West Campus, 2202 W. Anklam Rd.

7/20/2017: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., APEX Microtechnology, 5980 N Shannon Rd.

7/20/2017: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., Tucson Electric Power Company, 88 E Broadway

7/21/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Le Mirage Apartments, 9777 N. Thornydale Rd

7/22/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Leader Saves Lives Elizabeth Villanesor, 3470 E Universal Way

7/23/2017: 9 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Saint Margaret Mary Alacoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave.

7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Valencia Library, 202 W Valencia

7/25/2017: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort and Spa, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., iQor, 7820 E. Broadway Blvd.

Oro Valley

7/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Saint Mark Catholic Church, 2727 W. Tangerine Road

7/23/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, 7575 N Paseo Del Norte

Marana

Sahuarita

7/22/2017: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crosspoint Lutheran Church, 2285 E Sahuarita Rd

Green Valley

7/16/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Quail Creek Clubhouse, 2055 E. Quail Crossing Blvd

7/17/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Friends in Deed - Low, 301 West Camino Casa Verde

7/25/2017: 7 a.m. - 2 p.m., Green Valley Hospital, 4455 S. I-19 Frontage Rd.

7/25/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Desert Hills Lutheran Church, 2150 S. Camino Del Sol

South Tucson

7/24/2017: 10 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., La Frontera, 502 West 29th Street

Broadway Blood Donation Center - 7135 E Broadway Blvd.

Monday: 11:15 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Tuesday: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 10:45 .a.m. - 6 p.m.

Thursday: 10:45 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Foothills Mall Blood Donation Center - 7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

Monday: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:15 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

COCHISE COUNTY DONATION SITES: No information

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY DONATION SITES: No information

Donors may also visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to learn more about the donation process and to make an appointment.

How to donate blood - Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age (16 with parental consent in some states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

While about 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 10 percent of those eligible actually do. The blood donation process takes about an hour with the actual donation only taking about 10 minutes. Whether new to donating blood or a lifelong donor, the Red Cross offers helpful tips for an enjoyable donation experience:



As much as possible, eat iron-rich foods leading up to your donation. Hydrate – drink an extra 16 oz. of liquid before and after the donation. Have a healthy meal before the donation. Wear comfortable clothing with sleeves that can be raised above the elbow. Complete a RapidPass on the day of donation, prior to arriving, to save time. Remember to bring a picture ID, blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

