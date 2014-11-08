Suns lose sizzle in OT

PHOENIX (AP) - Rudy Gay hit a turnaround jumper with 1:07 left in the second overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 114-112 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.



Kings center DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points and 18 rebounds before fouling out on an illegal screen with 34.7 seconds left in regulation. Darren Collison scored 16 and Gay, who was averaging 24.4 points coming into the night, finished with 11.



Eric Bledsoe had 23 points and eight assists for the Suns, who were outscored 22-11 in the fourth quarter.



Bledsoe gave the Suns a 112-108 lead when he was fouled on a driving layup with 2:08 left. But he was unable to complete the three-point play.



Ben McLemore then made a 3-pointer for Sacramento with 1:49 to go, making it 112-111 and setting the stage for Gay's clutch jumper.



