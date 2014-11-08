Adoption Day event unites 103 children with new families - Tucson News Now

Adoption Day event unites 103 children with new families

More than 100 children were adopted at an event designed to bring awareness to the ongoing need for foster homes and to celebrate the new families that have been forged.

The Pima County Juvenile Court hosted its 14th annual Adoption Day at Udall Park Saturday morning.

Park gazebos were transformed into makeshift courtrooms where judges and court clerks filed formal adoption proceedings.

103 children were united with 74 adoptive families but recent statistic show the need to give foster children permanent homes is ongoing.

Foster children in Pima County typically wait about two years and four months before being adopted, according to the Pima County Juvenile Court. There are approximately 3,800 foster children in Pima County today; 988 of them are still waiting to be adopted.

Pima County also recorded a 30 percent increase in abused or neglected children between 2009 and 2013.

"We're putting far too many of those children in congregate places like group homes and that's just not good for children. It's better than a shelter, it's better than nothing, but what we really strive to do is put these children in homes where they can be loved and supported," said Arizona Department of Child Services Director Charles Flanagan.

13-year-old Dante Carzoli was among those who were adopted at Udall Park. The Tucson native had been living with his foster parents, Anne and Christopher, in Gilbert, Arizona for the past 15 months. But afterSaturday'ss formal adoption, Dante can now say he has a new, permanent home.

"Anne and I don't have any children in our house right now, so letting Dante into our home, we can really devote our time and attention to him and it's really paid off. He's doing a really great time in school," said Chris Carzoli.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:43:12 GMT
    Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:02 GMT
    Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly