Cats raining on Utes Senior Day

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - As expected the weather has been a factor in Salt Lake City, but in terms of the scoreboard, it's the warm weather team seemingly more comfortable. The Jourdan Grandon picked off Travis Wilson in the endzone on a sloppy thrown ball over the middle. Arizona limited the Utes to 8 passing yards until their final drive of the half. Meanwhile Nick Wilson seems to be more comfortable than anyone after totaling 100 yards on 10 carries.

(15) Arizona 21

(17) Utah 7 Half