Stayin' alive

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona won big and lost big at the same time in Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon. The Cats rolled over the Utes 42-10 and stay alive in the Pac-12 South race, but they lost their starting QB Anu Solomon in the 3rd quarter after re-injuring his ankle.
Nick Wilson rushed for 218 yds on 20 carries, while collecting 3 TD. Here is the scenario for Arizona to win the Pac-12 South. UCLA must beat USC tonight then lose next week to Stanford. Arizona has to win at ASU.
