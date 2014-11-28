Tucson shops to offer sales on Small Business Saturday

The holiday shopping craze does not end at Black Friday; small businesses want a piece of the retail pie this weekend too.Maker House on Stone Avenue downtown will host vendors for the Local Gift Show, which starts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.Small businesses along 4th Avenue got a head start with sales on Black Friday but Saturday is when many local stores hope to make a lasting impression on shoppers.Antigone Books on 4th Avenue, for example, is giving double stamps on customer loyalty "Buck" cards on Small Business Saturday.The group Local First Arizona cited a study that found for every $100 spent at a locally owned business, $73 will stay in the local economy."It's an economic benefit but it's also just a more interesting world if you have stores that don't exist in every other city," said Antigone Books co-owner Trudy Mills.One loyal customer travels from Phoenix to her hometown of Tucson to visit Antigone books every year."You know there's not a store like this in Phoenix? At least I haven't found one, and when I come here I get all this stuff for Christmas; I come here every Thanksgiving," Chris Bartholomew said.Other retailers like Creations Boutique on 4th Avenue began offering sales on Black Friday as they look ahead to Small Business Saturday.The store has been operating since 1971 and recently opened a store in the east side.Shoppers have been recognizing the value of spending their cash at local businesses."That's what I like about these little shops down here on 4th Avenue, is you can find unique items that no one else has and they're more friendly and I just like the atmosphere down here," Laura Barr said.