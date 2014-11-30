Southern AZ DUI Task Force makes dozens of arrests over holiday weekend

Law enforcement agencies in the Tucson area made more than 50 DUI arrests since the Thanksgiving holiday weekend kicked off.The latest tally from the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force shows officers and deputies arrested 19 people for DUI on Saturday night after making 1,228 total stops. Eight of the DUI cases were deemed extreme, meaning a BAC of 0.15 or above.Agencies made 28 arrests on Friday night, 15 of which were extreme BAC, and four arrests were made on Thanksgiving night.The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is among the deadliest times of year for DUIs, according to Sergeant Dawn Barkman with the Pima County Sheriff's Department."You drink, you drive, you lose. If you drive impaired, we're going to find you. We're going to take you off the streets and unfortunately, oftentimes, that means an arrest," Barkman said.Holiday DUI enforcement included saturation patrols and a sobriety checkpoint, which took place on Ina Road west of La Canada Drive on Saturday.Participating agencies include the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Tucson Police, Marana Police, Oro valley Police, South Tucson Police, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Pascua Yaqui Police and University of Arizona Police.