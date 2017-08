"Stuff the Yellow Bus" drive to help local families in need

With the Thanksgiving weekend over, groups are diving into donation efforts to help families in need this holiday season.The Stuff the Yellow Bus drive kicked off on Sunday. Volunteers parked "Gus the Bus" at the corner of Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road to attract donations.Volunteers will accept toys, books, clothing and food from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until December 20.El Rio Community Health Center, United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, Amphi Clothing Bank and Interfaith Community Services Food Bank joined volunteers in the effort.Organizer Nancy Montoya and her husband have led the drive for five years. In that time, they noticed the stuff that's most in need are new underwear and socks for children but donations have been slow in coming."We're concerned. Last year we raised about $250,000 worth of goods and so far things are slow so we're hoping the closer we get to the holidays, the more people will realize how fortunate they are and maybe give a little," Montoya said.Montoya is still looking for up to 60 volunteers to help with three-hour shifts during the donation drive.To sign up, visit http://www.stufftheyellowbus.org/