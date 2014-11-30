"Stuff the Yellow Bus" drive to help local families in need - Tucson News Now

"Stuff the Yellow Bus" drive to help local families in need

With the Thanksgiving weekend over, groups are diving into donation efforts to help families in need this holiday season.

The Stuff the Yellow Bus drive kicked off on Sunday. Volunteers parked "Gus the Bus" at the corner of Oracle Road and Orange Grove Road to attract donations.

Volunteers will accept toys, books, clothing and food from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until December 20.

El Rio Community Health Center, United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, Amphi Clothing Bank and Interfaith Community Services Food Bank joined volunteers in the effort.

Organizer Nancy Montoya and her husband have led the drive for five years. In that time, they noticed the stuff that's most in need are new underwear and socks for children but donations have been slow in coming.

"We're concerned. Last year we raised about $250,000 worth of goods and so far things are slow so we're hoping the closer we get to the holidays, the more people will realize how fortunate they are and maybe give a little," Montoya said.

Montoya is still looking for up to 60 volunteers to help with three-hour shifts during the donation drive.

To sign up, visit http://www.stufftheyellowbus.org/

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • breaking

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    GREAT NEWS: Missing Tucson man with Alzheimer's found safe

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:43:12 GMT
    Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)Clarence Demonbreun "Joe" (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

    A Tucson man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday has been found safe and reunited with his family, city police said.

  • Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Cochise Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help locating fugitive

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-08-02 23:23:58 GMT
    Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)Mario Tamez (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

    According to a Cochise County Sheriff's Office release 40-year-old Benson resident, Mario Tamez is wanted for failure to appear on charges of possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

  • CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    CBP K9 helps keep more than $320k in meth, fentanyl off the streets

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-02 22:17:02 GMT
    Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)Drug bundles found in a sedan at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing on Tuesday by CBP officers. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    According to a U.S Customs and Border Protection release officers at the Port of Nogales stopped the smuggling attempt of a 49-year-old woman on Tuesday, Aug. 1.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly