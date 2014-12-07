TPD: missing vulnerable adult has been found

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Tucson Police have located missing vulnerable adult, Paul Carpenter. According to TPD Carpenter called 911 before 2 p.m. on Sunday, near the 300 block of West Ajo Way.

He has since been returned to his home, after being reported missing on Sunday. He had last been seen in the 500 block of East Drachman Street near Speedway and Euclid.

Carpenter has dementia and had not taken his medicine, he is also insulin-dependent.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.