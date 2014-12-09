Report: Arizonans have $1B in unclaimed property - Tucson News Now

Report: Arizonans have $1B in unclaimed property

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

More than $1 billion in unclaimed property in Arizona is just waiting for its rightful owner.

And if you have ever lived here, there's a one-in-seven chance that some of that money is yours.

If the owner of an financial asset can't be found, it must be turned over to the state Department of Revenue.

Do you have money that's owed to you? Click HERE to find out.

