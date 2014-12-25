Bowl bu$ine$$ - Tucson News Now

Bowl bu$ine$$

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Whether you like the new College Football Playoff system or not, it makes money, a lot more money. The new system is expected to double the annual bowl revenue when payouts and TV money is allocated.

ESPN disclosed that that TV revenue will bring in annually around $470 million that will distributed among the conferences participating.  The power 5 conferences will get a base $50 million. Arizona's "payout" for the Fiesta Bowl bid is slated at $18 million that will be funnelled into the Pac-12 pool. 

Regardless, Arizona is in a big money bowl, one of this year's access bowls. Four years ago, after a 1-5 start that saw Mike Stoops exit Tucson in mid-season, the Cats were left without a postseason. This year, the dynamic has changed... drastically and so has the perception of the Arizona program. 

