Sun Devils shine in Sun Bowl

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Kalen Ballage returned a kickoff 96 yards to set up the winning score in No. 15 Arizona State's 36-31 victory over Duke on Saturday in the Sun Bowl.



Ballage's big return came after Duke (9-4) took a 31-30 lead on receiver Jamison Crowder's 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Blakeney with 5:03 left.



On the kickoff, Ballage took the ball near the goal line and went straight up the right hash for about 15 yards before picking up a block and cutting to his right. He was pushed out of bounds at the 4.



On the next play, Demario Richard took a shovel pass from Taylor Kelly and bulled his way over the left side and into the end zone. Kelly was stopped on the 2-point conversion try.



Duke drove to 14 on its final drive, but Anthony Boone's third-and-10 pass was intercepted by Kweishi Brown in the end zone with 45 seconds left.



Richard had four touchdowns for Arizona State (10-3) to tie the Sun Bowl record with 24 points.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

