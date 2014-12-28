Cardinals fizzle out in finale

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Colin Kaepernick threw a go-ahead 3-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Miller late in the third quarter, and Jim Harbaugh won in his likely last game leading the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the playoff-bound Arizona Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday.



Anquan Boldin caught a 76-yard TD pass and went over 1,000 yards receiving. Frank Gore ran for 144 yards on 25 carries to go over 1,000 yards rushing for the eighth time in 10 NFL seasons with San Francisco (8-8).



The franchise's all-time rushing leader hopes to return to the only team he has known and the team has publicly expressed a mutual interest.



Not so for Harbaugh, who would depart with one season remaining on the $25 million, five-year contract he signed in January 2011.



The Cardinals (11-5) missed the franchise's first 12-win season.



(Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

