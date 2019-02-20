TIPS: Simple ways to stay safe while on the road during winter storms

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Arizona does get many winter storms so a lot of us aren’t used to driving in those condition.
We should all take precautions to stay safe when heading out on the streets.
Here are some important safety tips for anyone hitting the road during a storm:
- Slow down, be patient and drive safely. Plan for extra travel time.
- Be alert: ice forms on bridges first and it’s hard to spot.
- When driving behind a snowplow, stay back at least four car lengths.
- Never pass a snow plow in the process of clearing snow or ice from the road.
- Maintain at least a three-quarter full tank of gas.
- Tell someone when and where you plan to travel. Also let them know when you plan to arrive.
- Brake slowly to avoid panic braking or jerking the steering wheel.
- Carry an emergency kit in your car, including blankets, an extra flashlight, an ice scraper, etc.
- Carry tire chains and snow cables if you plan to head to higher elevations.
- Wear warm clothes for protection in freezing temperatures.
