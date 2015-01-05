Hello from Teresa Jun at Tucson News Now!

It's Teresa Jun in the Tucson News Now newsroom this Monday night.Happy new year to you! Can you believe we're already a few days into 2015?This time of year is an exciting one for Tucson because all the sparkly gem shows will be popping up soon. But did you know that there's a criminal ring that lurks in the shadow of this event every year?





I'm talking about sex trafficking. According to a local group that tracks this crime, between 300 and 500 teenagers had been sex-trafficked in Pima County over the last five years. And big, public events like the gems shows are a prime target for luring customers.





If you're a parent of a teenager, you'll especially want to catch our report tonight. You'll hear how city leaders plan to combat the crime this year. And you'll hear from a local woman who was a victim of the sex trafficking trade, and is now speaking out about her ordeal. It's truly disturbing that this is going on right in our neighborhoods. And there are ways we can all be more watchful and fight back against it.







I'm joining you for all our evening newscasts tonight. So, I'll see you soon for both FOX 11 Tucson News at 9:00 p.m. and KOLD News at 10:00 p.m.





~ Teresa