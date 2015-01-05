Hello from Teresa Jun at Tucson News Now! - Tucson News Now

Hello from Teresa Jun at Tucson News Now!

It's Teresa Jun in the Tucson News Now newsroom this Monday night.

Happy new year to you! Can you believe we're already a few days into 2015?

This time of year is an exciting one for Tucson because all the sparkly gem shows will be popping up soon. But did you know that there's a criminal ring that lurks in the shadow of this event every year?


I'm talking about sex trafficking. According to a local group that tracks this crime, between 300 and 500 teenagers had been sex-trafficked in Pima County over the last five years. And big, public events like the gems shows are a prime target for luring customers.


If you're a parent of a teenager, you'll especially want to catch our report tonight. You'll hear how city leaders plan to combat the crime this year. And you'll hear from a local woman who was a victim of the sex trafficking trade, and is now speaking out about her ordeal. It's truly disturbing that this is going on right in our neighborhoods. And there are ways we can all be more watchful and fight back against it.


I'm joining you for all our evening newscasts tonight. So, I'll see you soon for both FOX 11 Tucson News at 9:00 p.m. and KOLD News at 10:00 p.m.


~ Teresa

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Friday, December 1 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-02 01:43:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

  • Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Friday, December 1 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-02 00:00:21 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

  • BREAKING

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-12-01 23:27:37 GMT
    Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

  • Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-12-01 16:17:27 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 12:48 AM EST2017-12-02 05:48:34 GMT
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.

  • While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-01 23:40:42 GMT

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

Powered by Frankly