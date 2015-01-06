Hello from Teresa Jun - Tucson News Now

Hello from Teresa Jun

Drones have been in the news a lot lately. Unmanned aircraft come in all sizes, and they're used for all kinds of things like hurricane hunting, 3-D mapping, and even just for fun.


But did you know that if you want to use a drone for the purpose of making money, you have to get a special federal permit? For the first time in the U.S., that kind of permit has been issued. And it's been issued to a man right here in southern Arizona.


Our Craig Reck is talking with him tonight to find out how he plans to use his drone, and why he needed a permit. Don't miss his story.


I'll be joining you for both FOX 11 News at 9:00 p.m. and KOLD News at 10:00 p.m.


~ Teresa


