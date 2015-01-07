The President has landed in Arizona

Air Force One has landed in Phoenix tonight. President Obama will be staying in Arizona overnight, and he will deliver a speech tomorrow morning at a Phoenix-area high school.

Here in southern Arizona, tomorrow happens to be a heavy day for many of us. It's the fourth anniversary of the January 8 mass shooting attack that left 6 people dead, and injured 13 others, including Gabby Giffords.

