Local helps author Ice Bowl - Tucson News Now

Local helps author Ice Bowl

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - This Sunday the Packers and Cowboys will meet at Lambeau Field in the playoffs for the first time in 48 years, that first meeting, it made a few headlines.

There has been a lot of publicity swirling around the next chapter of the storied "Ice Bowl." We had some help peeling away the layers on that chilly day and previewed the next installment of this rivalry with the man that co-authored the now famous "31 wedge" block that sprung Bart Starr into the endzone for the game winning TD. His name is Ken Bowman, now a special magistrate for the Marana and Tucson City courts. 

From game changer to rule maker, frost bite to fame, Bowman takes us inside the huddle to help relive history. 

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly