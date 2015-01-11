Suns drown in double OT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Marc Gasol scored the first seven points in the second overtime, Zach Randolph had 27 points and 17 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies outlasted the Phoenix Suns 122-110 on Sunday night.



Gasol finished with 12 points to help Memphis snap a two-game losing streak. Mike Conley added 25 points and eight assists and Courtney Lee had 18 points.



Isaiah Thomas led Phoenix with 20 points, but had a costly turnover trying to get the ball into the front court with the Suns leading late in the first overtime.



Markieff Morris added 17 points, Alex Len had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and P.J. Tucker, Eric Bledsoe and Marcus Morris had 11 points apiece. Bledsoe had a chance to win it in the first overtime, but his off-balance shot in the lane banged off the front of the rim at the buzzer.



Phoenix has lost two straight.



