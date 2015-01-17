Johnson 2nd half juggernaut

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Stanley Johnson scored all 18 of his points in the second half, T.J. McConnell added 16 points in a rare display of offensive aggression and No. 10 Arizona rolled over No. 8 Utah 69-51 on Saturday.



Arizona (16-2, 4-1 Pac-12) came out shaky at both ends in the Pac-12's first game between Top 10 teams in nearly seven years. The Wildcats rallied behind McConnell, the pass-first point guard who created his own shots while still setting up his teammates.



Johnson took over in the second half and the Wildcats shot 49 percent against one of the nation's toughest defensive teams to win their 32nd straight home game.



The Wildcats also outworked the Pac-12's best rebounding team, grabbing 21 more than the Utes (14-3, 4-1), including 17 on the offensive glass that led to 18 second-chance points.



McConnell had six assists, and Brandon Ashley added 14 points and eight rebounds.



