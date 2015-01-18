Friends and relatives react to shooting death of local rap artist

The victim in 2015's first homicide in Tucson has been identified as Jeremy High, a local rap musician.



The 24-year-old succumbed to gunshot wounds at the hospital on Friday after he was shot at an east side apartment on 3225 S. Wilmot Road on Thursday.



Tucson Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Widmer said the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute that involved family members. No further information on suspects could be released, pending the homicide investigation.



High, known as Jae High among his family and friends, was a father of two infant sons, his cousin Ron Perkins said.



"It's a hard situation, not just for his family but for friends and anybody who knew Jae High, like I said he was a very bright light," Perkins said.



"He made music that felt good to him, and he knew felt good to the people around him, and he just wanted to make noise. he wanted people to hear him, he wanted to let people know who he was, people knew his legacy and his story," said close friend and music producer David Veneziano.



High, a Tucson native, took a serious interest in pursuing music as a career at the age of 14. He has since recorded countless songs and performed at numerous concerts, earning him a prominent name in hip-hop circles in Tucson and in Phoenix.



