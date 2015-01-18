Table set for Super Bowl

(AP) - For Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks to become the first team in a decade to win consecutive Super Bowls, they'll have to beat the most recent group to do it, Tom Brady's New England Patriots.



In an enticing matchup pitting the defending champions against the dominant NFL franchise of the 2000s, the NFC's Seahawks (14-4) will face the AFC's Patriots (14-4) in the title game at Glendale, Arizona, in two weeks.



New England reached its eighth Super Bowl, equaling Dallas and Pittsburgh for most in league history. It's the sixth time Brady and coach Bill Belichick made it in the past 14 years; they won trophies after the 2001, 2003 and 2004 seasons.



Some Las Vegas sports books had the Seahawks as 1-point favorites; others made the game a pick 'em.



(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)