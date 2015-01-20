Tucson teenager heading to State of the Union - Tucson News Now

Tucson teenager heading to State of the Union

It's time once again for the annual State of the Union address. Tonight, President Barack Obama will deliver his sixth State of the Union speech.


Get ready to hear about lots of ideas that could impact you and your family.  President Obama wants to:

  • raise capital gains taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help out struggling middle class families
  • make community college free for certain students who qualify
  • propose new cyber-security measures to protect all of us as consumers from hacking attacks and credit card breaches

While we watch the address on TV, a local teen will be watching it all in person. He's an honors student at Alta Vista High School. And tonight, he's an invited guest of Congresswoman Martha McSally. So, he'll get to watch the address from the gallery of the House of Representatives.


We spoke to the lucky teen over the phone. Tune in to our newscasts tonight to hear from him about this rare opportunity.


KOLD and FOX 11 News will broadcast the president's State of the Union address at 7:00 p.m.

If you can't get to a TV to watch it, you can also catch it streaming live at www.TucsonNewsNow.com.


By the way, Dan Marries is still at home, enjoying fatherhood with his newborn son. (Check out the cute baby photo here!)  So, Craig Thomas will be filling in and joining us at 5:00 p.m.


See you in a bit for KOLD News!


~ Teresa




  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Friday, December 1 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-02 01:43:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

  • Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Friday, December 1 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-02 00:00:21 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

  • BREAKING

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-12-01 23:27:37 GMT
    Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

  • Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-12-01 16:17:27 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 12:48 AM EST2017-12-02 05:48:34 GMT
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.

  • While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-01 23:40:42 GMT

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

Powered by Frankly