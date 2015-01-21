Keeping us all safe

What does it take to fight terrorism? Like most things, it takes money. Lots of it.
Now, a small police department in southern Arizona is getting big money from the federal government for that purpose. The Nogales police department will receive nearly one million dollars to spend in the fight against terrorism.
And it's not just the Nogales department that will receive this help. Our Barbara Grijalva is following the money trail to show us who else is receiving help with anti-terrorism funding. And she'll show us how our police are using the dollars to keep us safe.
Speaking of staying safe, are you sure you're doing everything you can to keep your online accounts safe? If your password is "123456" or "qwerty" or "football," it's too predictable! Those are among the top ten most commonly used passwords on the Internet, and because they're so common and easy to crack, you could be opening yourself up to hackers. You'll want to change your password now. Like, really, right now.
By the way, remember when the University of Arizona Medical Center used to be called just "University Medical Center"? Well, now that you've had a few years to get used to calling the hospital by its new name, get ready for another name change. Find out what that new name will be.
Join us for KOLD News! Craig Thomas is joining me again at 5:00 p.m. See you then!
~ Teresa
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.
At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.
A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.
A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.
It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.
It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.
Detectives with the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October aggravated assault at a Circle K on the northwest side.
Detectives with the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October aggravated assault at a Circle K on the northwest side.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.