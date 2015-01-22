Disneyland measles infection reaches Arizona - Tucson News Now

Disneyland measles infection reaches Arizona


It was probably only a matter of time. And now, it's happened. The measles outbreak linked to California's Disneyland theme park has now reached Arizona.

An Arizona woman in her 50s has tested positive for the measles after she visited Disneyland last month. We're finding out more about her condition, and we'll update you with the latest information tonight.

Measles is highly contagious, but it can be prevented through vaccination. So far, at least 40 people have gotten infected after coming into contact with the virus at Disneyland.

Guess who's back from paternity leave? Dan Marries is back in the newsroom today, beaming as a proud, brand new father! He'll be joining us for all the evening newscasts tonight. And let's hope he shares some baby photos with us!

We'll see you soon for KOLD News.

~ Teresa

