More Arizona cases of measles

We've just learned that a family of four in Pinal County has become infected with the measles. They became sick after visiting Disneyland in California last month.





Health workers say none of the family members were vaccinated. And they are part of the recent outbreak linked to the Disney theme parks.





Our Barbara Grijalva is digging into these latest cases. Don't miss her reports this afternoon.





Dan Marries and I will join you for KOLD News at 5:00 p.m.





~ Teresa



