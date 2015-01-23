Back in the bay

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Jacob Turner never imagined his first win in Washington would come like this.

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.

QUIZ: Which is the real name of a horse running in the Kentucky Derby?

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - He was born there, raised there, and when he returns, he wants to leave a much bigger footprint there as far as his basketball history goes. Brandon Ashley returned to San Francisco this week as part of the bay area road trip and the Cal game holds a pretty big void on his "to do list."

Ashley went down last year in Berkeley with a broken foot and would not return for the remainder of the season. It was his homecoming, he was supposed to leave with a vivid memory of his return. He did, but that memory includes crutches and it's one he hopes to rewrite this Saturday.

Arizona is favored by 12.5 pts on the road. Cal has lost 5 games in a row.

