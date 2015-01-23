Back in the bay - Tucson News Now

Back in the bay

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - He was born there, raised there, and when he returns, he wants to leave a much bigger footprint there as far as his basketball history goes. Brandon Ashley returned to San Francisco this week as part of the bay area road trip and the Cal game holds a pretty big void on his "to do list."

Ashley went down last year in Berkeley with a broken foot and would not return for the remainder of the season. It was his homecoming, he was supposed to leave with a vivid memory of his return. He did, but that memory includes crutches and it's one he hopes to rewrite this Saturday.

Arizona is favored by 12.5 pts on the road. Cal has lost 5 games in a row. 

