Gronk backs Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - The New England Patriots are brushing off and even finding humor in questions about whether they used under-inflated footballs in the game that put them in the Super Bowl.



The NFL hasn't indicated how long its investigation will last. That raises the possibility that it could extend into next week when the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will be in Arizona preparing for the Super Bowl on Feb. 1.



The league has said it is reviewing whether the Patriots used under-inflated footballs during their 45-7 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC championship game Sunday night.



Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the investigation is the least of his worries. And tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted a photo of himself spiking the ball with the words: "WARNING GRONKING MAY CAUSE DEFLATION."



