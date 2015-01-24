Balancing the Bay

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - At one point the Cal Golden Bears were shooting .18% (3-16) yet managed to tie the game 11-11 after forcing a number of Arizona turnovers. The Wildcats went on a late 7-0 run in 1st half to take the lead.

Sean Miller going into the locker room at half, " We're sloppy right now, in the past we've done a great job of not turning it over, we're not that team right now."

Arizona 29

California 19 Half