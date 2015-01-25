The leading role - Tucson News Now

The leading role

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - February is a week away, which is one month away from... March. Now that we have that figured out, it seems Arizona has figured out who their "go to guy" is as the margin for error in the regular season becomes "razor thin" to borrow a commonly used phrase from Sean Miller.

Stanley Johnson appears to be filling the lead role, go to guy, playmaker extraordinaire Arizona has been missing at times this year. The numbers and the eye ball test says he is peaking at the right time. Fresh off a Pac-12 player of the week honor Johnson led the Cats in scoring in both Bay area games, both wins. 

He currently leads the team in points per game (15.0 ppg) and in rebounds per game (7.0 rpg). Click on the video link to hear Stanley's humble take on becoming option no. 1 on the offense. 

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved 

Powered by Frankly