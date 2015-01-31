Arians reacts to Phoenix spotlight - Tucson News Now

Arians reacts to Phoenix spotlight

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The night before Super Bowl XLIX, the NFL is going to salute the best of the best from the 2014 season. This includes the potential for Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians to take home some hardware. 

Arians is up for the coach of the year honors and many experts have him pegged to win the award for the second time when you take into account all of the adversity he dealt with while managing to win 11 games and secure a playoff spot.

Tucson News Now sports anchor David Kelly caught up with coach Arians as he made his way into the Phoenix Convention Center to take in the NFL awards show.

Copyright 2014 Tucson News Now All RIghts Reserved 



Powered by Frankly