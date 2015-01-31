Arians named Coach of the Year

PHOENIX (AP) - Bruce Arians has won The Associated Press NFL Coach Of The Year award for the second time in three years - with different teams.



Arians led Arizona to an 11-5 record in 2014 despite a rash of injuries, including to his top two quarterbacks. The Cardinals earned a wild-card berth, losing at Carolina in the playoffs.



In 2012, Arians stepped in for an ill Chuck Pagano and helped the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs, becoming the first interim coach to win the award, which began in 1957.



Arians received 39 1-2 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Houston's Bill O'Brien and Dallas' Jason Garrett each got three votes. Seattle's Pete Carroll drew 2 1-2; Detroit's Jim Caldwell and New England's Bill Belichick got one apiece.



The award was presented during the "NFL Honors" show Saturday night.



