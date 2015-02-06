Pope Francis encourages work of migrant aid group in Nogales - Tucson News Now

Pope Francis encourages work of migrant aid group in Nogales

  • Most ReadMost ReadMore>>

  • Man allegedly impregnated 10-year-old girl

    Man allegedly impregnated 10-year-old girl

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:45 AM EDT2017-05-19 10:45:39 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-05-19 10:55:24 GMT

    Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.

    Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.

  • BREAKING

    Seven children in protective custody in sexual assault case

    Seven children in protective custody in sexual assault case

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:08 AM EDT2017-05-19 13:08:02 GMT

    Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.

    Police in California say the seven alleged victims range in age from 3 to 13.

  • Downtown landmark will soon have a new tenant

    Downtown landmark will soon have a new tenant

    Friday, May 19 2017 7:34 AM EDT2017-05-19 11:34:01 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients. 

    Downtown Tucson's landmark store, Wig-O-Rama, will have a new tenant in two weeks but the developer won't say who it is just yet. The store has been on the corner of Scott and Congress since 1976, when the owner, Myung Kim, started it to sell wigs to chemotherapy patients. 

    •   
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - When some Nogales students wrote letters to Pope Francis, inviting him to come to the border community to see their work with migrants, it's hard to say what they expected.

What the Kino Teens of Lourdes Catholic School got was a letter from the Pope.

The pontiff has been getting involved in the United States immigration debate.

He calls conditions along the border "inhuman."

A copy of the letter, written in Spanish and signed simply "Francisco," is in the office of the Kino Border Initiative in Nogales, Arizona.

The group offers humanitarian aid in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, to people who have been deported from the United States, and to migrants who have come north to Sonora.

It also does education, research and advocacy.

The Kino Teens work the Kino Border Initiative.

The letter, along with a mass that was held at the border fence last year, has focused international attention on the issue of migrants on the border and the trauma they've suffered.

Reverend Sean Carroll is the executive director of the Kino Border Initiative and says he's honored the pontiff wrote back to him and the students.

"I love one line in particular where he says, 'Your letter and the letters of the students from Lourdes Catholic School in Nogales have touched my heart because of the drama they describe and because of the hope they manifest.' And I think that statement right there expresses tremendous support of our ministry and of the work of these young people," says Father Carroll.

That's important to people doing a job that can be difficult at times.

"We do get discouraged sometimes. There's a lot of suffering. And men, women and children experience abuse and trauma in various ways. That is a reality. And we hear those stories. It is hard and it is challenging and yet I do think this letter really reminds us that we're doing the right thing, that we're doing God's work. We're doing the work of the church, Father Carroll says. "And I think what helps us too is when we remember that it is really God who invited us here, who called us here."

Father Carroll says he expects Pope Francis will speak about the issue of, what he calls, the United States' broken immigration system when the pontiff addresses Congress.

There had been hope Pope Francis would go to the border during his September U.S. visit.

However, Father Carroll says the pontiff won't be coming this time, but perhaps in the future.

To read Pope Francis' letter, click here

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All rights reserved.

  • Border NewsMore>>

  • US deports Indonesian Christian who fled persecution

    US deports Indonesian Christian who fled persecution

    Friday, May 19 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:22:44 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-05-19 22:22:44 GMT
    An Indonesian man who was in New Jersey and had been living in the United States for 16 years has been deported.
    An Indonesian man who was in New Jersey and had been living in the United States for 16 years has been deported.

  • CBP agents arrest 11, confiscate 3 weapons in 72 hours

    CBP agents arrest 11, confiscate 3 weapons in 72 hours

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-05-12 13:52:42 GMT
    Source: Tucson News NowSource: Tucson News Now

    Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.

    Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents were busy early this week. Within 72 hours agents arrested 11 people and confiscated three weapons, according to a release.

  • Tillerson: US must deal with demand to stem drug violence

    Tillerson: US must deal with demand to stem drug violence

    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:10:50 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 2:10 PM EDT2017-05-18 18:10:50 GMT
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Americans "must own" the problem of narcotics addiction if it wants to end the scourge of drug trafficking and cross-border violence.
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Americans "must own" the problem of narcotics addiction if it wants to end the scourge of drug trafficking and cross-border violence.
    •   
Powered by Frankly