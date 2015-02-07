Sun Devils surge in 1st half - Tucson News Now

Sun Devils surge in 1st half

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona goes into the locker room with their largest deficit at the half all year. There isn't a single player in double digits scoring on the Cats bench. Arizona shot 40.8% in the first half and is getting outrebounded 21-17.

Arizona 34

ASU     41 Half 

Powered by Frankly