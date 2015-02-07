Bo Knows - Tucson News Now

Bo Knows

TEMPE, AZ (AP) - Bo Barnes scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer late, and Arizona State pulled off a second straight home upset over its rival by holding off No. 6 Arizona 81-78 on Saturday.

Arizona State (12-1, 4-6 Pac-12) shook off a lopsided loss to Arizona a month earlier by out-scrapping the Wildcats and playing a solid offensive game against one of nation's best defensive teams.

The Sun Devils hit 7 of 15 from 3-point range and made 22 of 28 free throws, including some big ones down the stretch, to set off a court-storming in Tempe for the second straight season.

Savon Goodman had 15 points and nine rebounds for Arizona State. Tra Holder added 15 points and eight assists.

Arizona (20-3, 8-2) was inconsistent offensively and struggled to keep the Sun Devils from getting to the basket.

T.J. McConnell had 25 points and Stanley Johnson added 16 for the Wildcats.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

YOUTUBE: Wildcat Breakdown: Arizona State

Powered by Frankly