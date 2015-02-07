Parks Near Perfect - Tucson News Now

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - TUCSON, Ariz. – Trish Parks hurled a complete-game two-hit shutout in her first career start as Arizona defeated Oklahoma State 5-0 in game two of the season-opening three-game series at Hillenbrand Stadium on Saturday.

In her debut on Friday, Parks (1-0) hit a home run in her first at-bat and struck out the first batter she faced in the circle. Her second career game was even more impressive. Earning her first career start, Parks went the distance, allowing just two infield singles and striking out three in the game. The freshman retired 18 of the final 19 batters she faced. Parks also got it done with the bat, leading the team with two RBI.

A day after scoring 12 runs on 12 hits in four innings of offense, the UA offense was kept relatively quiet by Oklahoma State's Whitney Whitehorn (0-1). The Cowgirl pitcher limited Arizona (2-0) to five runs on nine hits.

Eight different Wildcats recorded hits on the day; Katiyana Mauga led the way with two.

The Wildcats got on the board in the first, using a Hallie Wilson walk and Chelsea Suitos sac bunt to put a runner in scoring position for Chelsea Goodacre, whose single gave UA the early 1-0 lead.

UA added on in the fourth when Mauga led off the frame with a single and scored on an RBI triple from Mo Mercado; it was Mercado's first career triple. Lauren Young followed with a sacrifice fly to put UA on top 3-0.

In the sixth, Parks doubled to the wall in right field to plate two and give Arizona a 5-0 lead.

The Cats and the Cowgirls (0-2) conclude the series Sunday at noon.

