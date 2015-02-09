Warthen wins POTW

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Senior guard Candice Warthen has been named Pac-12 Player of the Week, after posting back-to-back big-time performances against California and No. 12 Stanford last weekend, including draining the game-winning shot with three seconds remaining in Arizona's win over the Cardinal on Sunday.

The Warrenton, Ga. native came through with a performance for the ages on Sunday, as she poured in a game-high 19 points and pulled down nine rebounds, including scoring seven straight points in the final 58 seconds of play to lead the Wildcats to a stunning 60-57 upset over No. 12 Stanford. She also dished out two assists and went 9-of-10 from the free throw line.

The Wildcats have now taken down a top-15 opponent in back-to-back seasons, as they upset then No. 11 Arizona State 68-49 almost a year ago to the day on Feb. 9, 2014. The victory also snapped what was a 24-game losing streak to Stanford going back to Feb. 5, 2004.

Warthen's spectacular play was also in effect on Friday, as she poured in a team-high 17 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor, while grabbing two rebounds and recording a block in Arizona's game vs. California.

The senior averaged 18 points, 5.5 rebounds in 35 minutes per game over the two contests.

For the season, Warthen leads the Wildcats in scoring (13.3 ppg), field goals made (4.7 fpg), free throws made (3.3 fpg), assists (2.9 apg), steals (1.1 spg), free throw percentage (.824) defensive rebounding (4.8 rpg), and minutes played (33.7 mpg).

She ranks seventh in the conference in free throw percentage, eighth in minutes played, 14th in scoring, and 14th in defensive rebounding.

Warthen currently sits at No. 17 on UA's all-time career scoring list with 1,052 career points. She's just eight points away from tying Kim Conway (1,060) for 16th on the all-time list. She became Arizona's 18th 1,000-point scorer in program history back on Jan. 30 at Utah.