FINAL: Arizona 86, Washington 62

SEATTLE (AP) - Stanley Johnson scored 20 points to lead five Arizona players in double figures, and the seventh-ranked Wildcats rebounded from last weekend's upset loss to rout Washington 86-62 on Friday night.



Coming off a stunning setback to rival Arizona State, the Wildcats (21-3, 9-2 Pac-12) used hot shooting and a huge first-half run to pull away from the undermanned Huskies. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson added 17 points, Gabe York scored 13 off the bench and T.J. McConnell orchestrated it all with 10 points and 10 assists, his first double-double of the season.



Washington (14-10, 3-9) lost its sixth straight game, the longest losing streak of Lorenzo Romar's tenure as the Huskies' head coach. Washington's last win came Jan. 22 at Colorado, before center Robert Upshaw was dismissed from the team for a violation of team rules.



