Kent warns what's coming

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - All the signs point to an Arizona sweep in the Pacific Northwest, Cougars head coach Ernie Kent is aware. 

Kent acknowledged that there is a bit of confidence swirling around the locker room after taking out ASU earlier this week, but that is would take a "near perfect performance" to beat the no. 7 Wildcats on their home floor Sunday.

Washington St ranks last in the Pac-12 in forcing turnovers while the Cats almost hung up 90 points on Washington only giving up 8 turnovers. Arizona is the 15.5 pt favorite heading into tomorrow's matchup. All of three of Arizona's losses came on the road when UA was at least an 8 pt favorite, don't expect to add another loss in that category tomorrow night. 

My prediction: Arizona 80 Wazzu 58

