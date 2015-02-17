Kerr winged it and won

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

"One of you guys get it, and, like, throw it to one of the other guys, and then you throw it to someone else, and then shoot" play can't be stopped.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Could you imagine coaching in your first all-star game... in your first season ever coaching? Might be pretty stressful, you might over complicate things, put pressure on everyone to win. Well you're not Steve Kerr.The former Wildcat guided the West All-Star team to a record breaking 163-158 victory. It was the most points ever scored in an NBA All-Star Game. So what in the world did Steve Kerr draw up with all this firepower at his disposal? Nothing, he winged it, the whole game. Kerr explains,





The best part about all of this, it worked. Kerr was mic'd up during part of the game to catch some of his free wheeling coaching strategies courtesy of deadspin http://deadsp.in/1EhSPpp.





Kerr returns to his day job Friday in a match up with the Spurs. Right now Kerr's Warriors are a league best 42-9, safe to say he knows what he's doing in Golden State.





Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved



