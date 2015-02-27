Cardinals release Darnell Dockett

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

The Arizona Cardinals have released defensive tackle Darnell Dockett, allowing the three-time Pro Bowl lineman to test the free agency market.General manager Steve Keim said that the Cardinals have made it clear they want Dockett back but the two sides agreed that it made the most sense for the team and player to release him and allow him to shop around and determine his fair market value before the free agent signing period begins.The move does not preclude Arizona from re-signing the 33-year-old lineman, who has played for the Cardinals his entire 11-year career.Keim said the move allows the team and Dockett to keep their options open.Dockett missed all of last season after injuring his knee in training camp.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

