Arizona vs Utah hoops preview

Game Notes

INSIDE THE SERIES

Overall: Arizona leads, 29-28

In Tucson: Arizona leads, 17-8

In Salt Lake City: Arizona trails, 9-19

At Neutral Sites: Arizona leads, 3-1

Current Streak: Arizona won 11

Last Meeting: Arizona won, 69-51, on Jan. 17, 2015

Miller vs. Utah: 8-0

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The seventh-ranked Wildcats try to clinch at least a share of the regular-season Pac-12 title Saturday night as they go for a 12th consecutive win over the 13th-ranked Utes, who are seeking their first unbeaten season at home in 10 years.

Arizona (25-3, 13-2) enters with a one-game lead over Utah (22-5, 12-3) with three remaining, but coach Sean Miller's group had a huge edge in a 69-51 rout at home Jan. 17. The Wildcats outrebounded the Utes 40-19, including 17-4 on the offensive glass, and held them to 39.0 percent shooting.

