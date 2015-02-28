Arizona vs Utah hoops preview

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Game Notes Courtesy: Arizona Athletics

INSIDE THE SERIES

Overall: Arizona leads, 29-28

In Tucson: Arizona leads, 17-8

In Salt Lake City: Arizona trails, 9-19

At Neutral Sites: Arizona leads, 3-1

Current Streak: Arizona won 11

Last Meeting: Arizona won, 69-51, on Jan. 17, 2015

Miller vs. Utah: 8-0

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The seventh-ranked Wildcats try to clinch at least a share of the regular-season Pac-12 title Saturday night as they go for a 12th consecutive win over the 13th-ranked Utes, who are seeking their first unbeaten season at home in 10 years.

Arizona (25-3, 13-2) enters with a one-game lead over Utah (22-5, 12-3) with three remaining, but coach Sean Miller's group had a huge edge in a 69-51 rout at home Jan. 17. The Wildcats outrebounded the Utes 40-19, including 17-4 on the offensive glass, and held them to 39.0 percent shooting.

Copyright 2015 Tucson News Now All Rights Reserved