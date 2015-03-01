Cats claw out of Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Gabe York scored five of his 12 points in the final 2 minutes as No. 7 Arizona scored the last eight points to rally past No. 13 Utah 63-57 on Saturday night.



Brandon Taylor made a 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining to give Utah a 57-55. York then drew Jakob Poeltl's fifth foul and made one free throw and then rebounded his miss on the second attempt and put it in to give the Wildcats a 58-57 lead with 1:39 to play.



Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who had 10 points, made 3 of 4 free throws in the final minute and York hit two more to clinch the Wildcats' 13th straight win over Utah (22-6, 12-4 Pac-12).



Kaleb Tarczewski led Arizona (26-3, 14-2) with 13 points while Stanley Johnson had 12 points and 11 rebounds.



