2 days and 2 Utes ousted

Candice Warthen scored 23 points to lead Arizona over Utah 64-41 on Sunday.



Warthen was 10 of 13 as Arizona (10-19, 3-15 Pac-12) shot 52 percent from the floor. JaLea Bennett was 7 of 7 for 14 points.



The Wildcats made a nine-point run late in the first half - including a three-point play by LaBrittney Jones - and led 35-29 at the break.



Utah (9-20, 3-15) missed its first 12 shots in the second half as Arizona built a 16-point lead with 9:43 to go, punctuated by Keyahndra Cannon's 3-pointer to make it 51-35. Utah couldn't respond - in fact, its cold shooting day just continued as it did not make a basket in the last 7:20 of the game.



Utah was led by Joeseta Fatuesi with 12 points and nine rebounds. Cheyenne Wilson added 11 points as the Utes shot 27 percent and just 4 of 16 beyond the arc.



