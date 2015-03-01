Healthy Hudson a mystery - Tucson News Now

Healthy Hudson a mystery

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) It wasn't one, but two Tommy John surgeries that kept Daniel Hudson from earning his way back into the Dbacks rotation. The thought of undergoing two of these surgeries might may you cringe, then likely make you think we're talking about a guy no longer pitching, but Hudson has incredibly put a hold on such talk.

After making a three relief appearances at the end of the 2014 season, this will be his first spring training as a healthy member of the Dbacks pitching roster. What does the future hold for the 2012 starter, no one knows. The story book ending would include a return to the rotation and a 200 inning plus type of season.

KOLD Sports Reporter David Kelly caught up with the righty as he continues his comeback.

