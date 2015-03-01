Healthy Hudson a mystery

According to Tucson police, 31-year-old Gregory Ramirez died on April 25, five days after the crash on April 20.

A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.

Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.

A group of midtown neighbors are concerned about 'suspicious activity' in an alley near East Pima Street and North Swan Road.

"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) It wasn't one, but two Tommy John surgeries that kept Daniel Hudson from earning his way back into the Dbacks rotation. The thought of undergoing two of these surgeries might may you cringe, then likely make you think we're talking about a guy no longer pitching, but Hudson has incredibly put a hold on such talk.

After making a three relief appearances at the end of the 2014 season, this will be his first spring training as a healthy member of the Dbacks pitching roster. What does the future hold for the 2012 starter, no one knows. The story book ending would include a return to the rotation and a 200 inning plus type of season.

KOLD Sports Reporter David Kelly caught up with the righty as he continues his comeback.

