Stock rising on Osaka import

TUCSON, Ariz - Junior Naoki Takeda vaulted himself into elite company, as he moved up 29 spots to No. 29 in the country in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles poll on Tuesday.



Takeda's new ranking now goes down as one of the best in program history, as the No. 29 ranking is the highest any individual Wildcat has been placed since Jan Anderson obtained a No. 9 national ranking at the conclusion of the 1994 spring season, according to the ITA database.



The junior is off to a stellar 17-3 overall start this season, while he's a perfect 9-0 in dual play and 3-1 against ranked individuals this spring. Takeda continued his superb campaign last Tuesday, as he pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Division I tennis this year, easily taking down Tulane's No. 5 Dominik Koepfer 6-0, 6-2 on court one.



Takeda has won 10 consecutive matches going back to the fall campaign and has gone a perfect 7-0 from the No. 1 position this season, while leading Arizona to four wins over its last six matches.



Senior Sumeet Shinde also finds himself in the national rankings for a third straight week, as he's currently placed at No. 100 in the latest singles poll.



Shinde has posted a 6-4 record so far this spring, while he's undefeated against ranked individuals so far.



Arizona will be back in action March 6-7th, as it will travel to Corpus Christi, Texas to compete in the HEB Invitational.

