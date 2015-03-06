Drug-related arrests among downtown homeless - Tucson News Now

Drug-related arrests among downtown homeless


Tucson police have just arrested six people in downtown Tucson's homeless community for drug-related charges.  The suspects include Jonathan McLane, the recent spokesperson and advocate for the homeless gathering downtown.


The arrests come after a sting operation that took place over the last several weeks.  Our Carissa Planalp is looking into the case, and she'll update us with the latest on KOLD News 13.


Also today, Kevin Jeanes is hanging out in downtown Tucson at Maynards Market.  The city is kicking off its first ever Instagram Photo Walk.  If you're going to be in the area this evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., come by to say hello to our crew!


~ Teresa

