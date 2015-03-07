Byrne Grants Butts Another Year

-Tucson, AZ (KOLD) A day after Arizona's season officially ended at the Women's Basketball PAC 12 tournament, Athletic Director Greg Byrne ended the speculation regarding Head Coach Niya Butts future at Arizona. His twitter reads:

“After evaluating our women's basketball program and head coach Niya Butts, we have determined that Coach Butts will continue as our head coach. Although the program is not currently where we want it to be from win-loss perspective, we signed Coach Butts to a five-year contract and we believe she should be able to see it through. Over the last two years, we've made stride in recruiting and the recent McKale renovations offer our women's basketball program the opportunity to continue to improve in that area. Both Coach Butts and I expect better moving forward and we ask that you continue to support the program as we work to build a winning tradition in women's basketball.” -per @Greg_Byrne

Copyright 2015. Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

