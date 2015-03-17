Beware of armed and dangerous teenager

Tucson police are warning the public about an armed and dangerous suspect on the loose. He attacked a woman outside her home. And shockingly, the suspect is a teenager, estimated to be about 15 or 16 years old.
The attack happened near 3rd Avenue and 15th Street. Our Barbara Grijalva is on the case for us, and she'll let us know what to watch out for.
Also today, the family of a teenager who was murdered several years ago is finally getting some closure. Marana police helped solve this decades-long mystery. We'll show you how they cracked the case, and bring you this family's story tonight.
See you soon for KOLD News 13.
~ Teresa
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.
A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.
It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.
Detectives with the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October aggravated assault at a Circle K on the northwest side.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
